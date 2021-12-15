Olivia Culpo and Sisters Sophia and Aurora Model Their Secret Santa Vince Camuto Shoe Gifts

The Culpo sisters show how to have a festive and fashion-forward Christmas.

Olivia, Sophia and Aurora posted a photoset on their Instagram accounts today, showing off their new Vince Camuto shoes gifted to each other as secret Santa presents. For Olivia’s ensemble, she wore a burnt orange sweater paired with a flowy knee-length white skirt. For Sophia’s ensemble, she threw on a white flouncy turtleneck top and a pair of cropped cigarette jeans. Finally, as for Aurora, she wore a cream hoodie on top of a black shift dress that added the perfect amount of contrast.

When it came down to the shoes, Olivia slipped on a pair of Camuto’s Armonda shoes in cream. Sophia is wearing a pair of the Brelane mules in lotus green. And Aurora is wearing the Armonda boot in black.

Olivia has a robust fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. She also fancies silhouettes from popular labels like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to her favorite footwear brands, Culpo dabbles in Jacquemus, Gia Borghini, Adidas and Bottega Veneta. And for shoe silhouettes, she usually gravitates towards chic pumps, sleek sandals and funky boots.

Related Sisters Stella and Vanessa Hudgens Exchange Gifts From Vince Camuto Olivia Culpo Makes Cargo Pants Look Chic With Right Styling & These Tan Slouchy Boots Olivia Culpo Is Ready for Panthers' Game Day in Jersey, Leather Pants & Metal Cap Toe Boots

Sophia is also very chic, bolstering an Instagram feed that shows her wearing styles like lush leatherwear, lingerie and baggy tailoring. She also has an affinity for structured dresses and printed separates. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards sporty sneakers and breezy heeled sandals.

Aurora, on the other hand, is keen on clothing that has an emphasis on functionality and comfort. But she’s also big on wearing easy dresses, cozy sweaters, dramatic swimsuits and effective activewear, according to her Instagram feed. On the footwear front, she usually wears heeled sandals, durable sneakers and boots of all statures.

Flip through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.