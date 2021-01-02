Olivia Culpo Found the Perfect NYE Little Black Dress and Gianvito Rossi Boots

For her last ensemble in 2020, Olivia Culpo chose a festive little black dress from her family-designed collection and styled it with a timeless pair of designer boots while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, NC.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner channeled the pantless trend and appears to have worn the Sequin Blazer from her Culpos x INC clothing line, created by the influencer and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora, in partnership with Macy’s. The shimmering garment features a relaxed tailored silhouette with a tie-waist detail. It currently is on sale for $90 via Macys.com, which is 25% off its retail price.

To complete the look, the social media personality teamed the eye-catching piece with the Gianvito Rossi Gotham Cuissard Peep Toe boots. They feature a stretch twill upper with a thigh-high silhouette, a pointed open toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Although this style is currently sold out, they originally retailed for $1,295.

Related Olivia Culpo Elevates Her All-Black Ensemble With Square-Toe Boots at Her Family's Restaurant Olivia Culpo Elevates Her Reflective Leggings & Edgy Top With Breathable Bottega Veneta Sneakers Olivia Culpo Shows Off the New Holiday Uniform in This Statement Top & Balenciaga Heels

Here’s a closer look at the similar Gianvito Rossi Dress boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

Watch on FN

The brand’s Dree boots in a black colorway offer a closed-toe alternative with a similar aesthetic. These over-the-knee look feature a suede construction with a pointed toe, side zip closure and a towering 4.3-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $1,995 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Along with this celebratory sighting, the media personality’s affinity for luxury footwear has been well-documented. Culpo frequently selects buzzy models from Bottega Veneta. Last month, the social media influencer teamed the Italian label’s Speedster sneakers with an eye-catching athleisure outfit. Previously, in November, Culpo styled the brand’s signature Stretch sandals with a white top from Khaite. Some of her other favorite designer shoe brands include Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga.

Embrace the over-the-knee boot trend with these similar options available below.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Yahila Boots, $199 (from $249).

To Buy: JLo By Jennifer Lopez Vitala Boots, $120.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Tessa Boots, $200 (from $249).

Click through this gallery to discover how Olivia Culpo and other celebrities style their Bottega Veneta shoes.