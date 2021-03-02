Olivia Culpo’s Romper and Sleek Knee-High Boots Create an Outfit Formula Every L.A. Girl Loves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo‘s knee-high boots are made for watching sunsets.

Over the weekend, the social media star shared a slideshow of Instagram photos, showcasing a fun weekend look while watching the Los Angeles sunset. Her ensemble included a white romper that was equipped with puff sleeves and padded shoulders. Culpo teamed the look with Fendi’s Moonlight bag.

The hand-stitched brown leather satchel features a metallic closure with the label’s iconic FF motif and heat-pressed Fendi Roma under the flap. The style retails for $2,100 at Fendi.com.

As for footwear, Culpo opted for brown knee-high boots from Jimmy Choo. Called the Mavis Boot, the sleek shoes feature a slight slouch detail and sit atop a stiletto heel. The label currently offers the Mavis Boot in a snakeskin print and a solid black colorway at Net-a-Porter.com for $1,450.

Culpo’s decision to pair the boots with the romper make the look perfect for cross seasonal dressing as warmer days approach. Pairing rompers and shorts with knee-high boots is a go-to combo for celebrities and fashionistas in LA due to the consistently cool climate. Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner are also fans of the style.

When it comes to her footwear rotation, Culpo leans on the luxury side. In addition to selections from Jimmy Choo, Culpo also favorites looks from Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. She’s also been known to sport Uggs and different Nike sneakers.

