Olivia Culpo Masters Two Trends in One With a Puff Sleeve Top, Knit Mini Skirt & Buzzy Square Heels

Olivia Culpo is always on trend.

Over the weekend, Culpo stepped out two of this season’s hottest trends to attend the Sports Illustrated 2021 kick off party. The model, who herself has posed for the magazine, looked as stylish as ever in a colorblock ensemble that included a white puff-sleeve top.

The piece featured a corset-like construction and was finalized with dramatic sleeves. Puff-sleeves are all the rage this season whether they come in the form of tops, dresses or sweaters. The style was big on spring ’21 runways and is loved by celebs. In addition to Culpo, stars including, Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner and more have sported different iterations of the trend.

Culpo continued her look with a lizard green knit skirt. She then accessorized with tiny chunky hoops and styled her hair in a sleek braided updo.

As for footwear, Culpo opted for square toe heels. Coming in the same color as her skirt, the piece gave the look a colorblock finish. The shoes featured a thick strap across the toe and were finalized with a stiletto heel. Square toe silhouettes are also hot this year. The style first took over in 2019 thanks to brands like By Far and Bottega Veneta. The look has remained a must-have among fashionistas and stars with celebs, like Shay Mitchell, Kylie Jenner and more also stepping out in the look.

When it comes to other footwear styles Culpo favorites, she’s a big fan of over-the-knee-boots and different forms of heels from Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.

Add square toe heels to your wardrobe with these green picks below.

