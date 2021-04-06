Olivia Culpo Does the Princess Sleeve Trend With a Black Mini Dress & Trendy Lug Sole Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo took a trip to Wine Country in a look that will be everywhere this summer.

On Monday, Culpo shared a photo from her trip to the California winery, which shows her wearing a black mini dress from Revolve’s Song of Style collection that is equipped princess sleeves. The playful frock stopped just above her knees and was complete with a square neck.

Princess — or puff — sleeves have been an on-trend look for the past couple years, and it looks like the style is here to stay. Labels like Carolina Herrera, Isabel Marant and Christian Siriano showcased different puff sleeve shirts and dresses on their spring ’21 runways. Stars like Amanda Gorman, Kate Upton and Kendall Jenner have also tried out the trend this season.

Giving the look a twist, Culpo decided to go grunge with her footwear. The social media influencer and swimsuit model sported a pair of black ankle boots. The boots featured a sleek leather construction and were finalized with a chunky lug sole. Lug sole boots are also a must-have wardrobe essential. The style is durable and ideal for every season as they pair well with dresses, denim, shorts, skirts and even suiting.

Boots are a favorite shoe choice for Culpo. The star’s closet consists of a variety of boot silhouettes, including: knee-high, over-the-knee, ankle, calf and scrunch. In addition to Gianvito Rossi, her go-to brands are: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga. When she’s not in boots, Culpo can be seen in sneakers and trendy heels.

Add lug sole boots to your footwear rotation with these picks below

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Rag & Bone Shay Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $200-$210 (was $525)

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Howler Bootie, $100

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $150

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.