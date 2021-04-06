×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Culpo Does the Princess Sleeve Trend With a Black Mini Dress & Trendy Lug Sole Boots

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
olivia-culpo-beaded-two-piece-1
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 53 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo took a trip to Wine Country in a look that will be everywhere this summer.

On Monday, Culpo shared a photo from her trip to the California winery, which shows her wearing a black mini dress from Revolve’s Song of Style collection that is equipped princess sleeves. The playful frock stopped just above her knees and was complete with a square neck.

Princess — or puff — sleeves have been an on-trend look for the past couple years, and it looks like the style is here to stay. Labels like Carolina Herrera, Isabel Marant and Christian Siriano showcased different puff sleeve shirts and dresses on their spring ’21 runways. Stars like Amanda Gorman, Kate Upton and Kendall Jenner have also tried out the trend this season.

Related

Olivia Culpo Stuns in Head-to-Toe Valentino in a Shocking Neon Dress & Must-See Studded Pumps

Olivia Culpo Provides a Boat Day Outfit Formula in Bikini Top, Cropped Cardigan, Jeans & Boots

Olivia Culpo Makes a Blazer Look Sporty With Shiny Leggings and Chunky White Sneakers

Giving the look a twist, Culpo decided to go grunge with her footwear. The social media influencer and swimsuit model sported a pair of black ankle boots. The boots featured a sleek leather construction and were finalized with a chunky lug sole. Lug sole boots are also a must-have wardrobe essential. The style is durable and ideal for every season as they pair well with dresses, denim, shorts, skirts and even suiting.

Boots are a favorite shoe choice for Culpo. The star’s closet consists of a variety of boot silhouettes, including: knee-high, over-the-knee, ankle, calf and scrunch. In addition to Gianvito Rossi, her go-to brands are: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga. When she’s not in boots, Culpo can be seen in sneakers and trendy heels.

Add lug sole boots to your footwear rotation with these picks below

Rag & Bone, Shay Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, Black Boots
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Rag & Bone Shay Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $200-$210 (was $525)

Steve Madden, Howler Bootie, Black Booties
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Howler Bootie, $100

Sam Edelman, Laguna Chelsea Boot, Black Boots
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $150

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments

Micam Milano advertising campaign image Sponsored By MICAM Milano Digital Show

MICAM Milano Digital Show: Adding Value at Every Stage

As the global destination for the latest in footwear design and innovation, MICAM Milano is back in a digital-only format that goes above and beyond.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad