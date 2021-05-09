×
Olivia Culpo Makes a Linen Skirt Look Edgy With a Halter Top and Trendy Square Toe Heels 

By Robyn Merrett
By Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

olivia-culpo-ruffles-1
Olivia Culpo just proved linen deserves a moment.

Over the weekend, Culpo shared a series of Instagram photos from her birthday festivities in Charlotte, N.C. For the occasion, Culpo opted for a cargo mini skirt from Matthew Bruch. The piece, which comes with a $395 price tag, features a button up construction, pockets and a belted waist.

Culpo continued the airy theme with a coordinating halter crop top. She then accessorized with a woven chocolate shoulder bag. Woven accessories are trending big this season thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta and Cult Gaia. The style screams summer and pairs well with nearly everything.

As for footwear, Culpo opted for square-toe sandal heels. The shoes came in a brown hue, matching her handbag, and featured a strap at the ankle and across the toe. The sandals were finalized with a stiletto heel. Square toe silhouettes had a major moment in 2020 — as shoppers were looking towards a more refined and minimalistic silhouette. Square toe heels also feel modern and posh.

Culpo’s decision to pair the square toe heels with the linen skirt gave the fabric an edge. When you think linen, we often think beach or relaxed. The fabric is mostly associated with more casual occasions and sometimes loungewear. However, Culpo’s outfit makes a case for bringing linen on a girls night or to brunch. You can easily enhance your linen ensembles with bold footwear, which ultimately creates an effortless, yet chic feel.

When it comes to her footwear labels, Culpo tends to lean on the luxury side. Her go-to brands include: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.

Add square toe heels to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

marc fisher, deric sandal, brown square toe heels
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Deric Sandal, $65

raye, rossi heel, brown square heel
CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Raye Rossi Heel, $178

bottega veneta, brown square heels
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Square Toe Strappy High Heel Sandals, $930

