Olivia Culpo Looks Like a Walking Latte in a Caramel Leather Dress & Coordinating Big-Toe Sandal Heels

Olivia Culpo stepped out in two major trends in New York City on Wednesday.

The social media star and model was spotted leaving Gemma, wearing a leather button-up dress, which came in a silky caramel hue. Culpo accessorized the mini dress with a coordinating beige belt, giving the frock a cinched feel.

In her arms, Culpo carried her pooch Oliver Sprinkles in one arm and held on to a latte-colored toe in the other. To finalize the monochrome theme, Culpo opted for a footwear silhouette that is having a major moment right now: big-toe sandals.

Olivia Culpo out in New York City on June 16. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Olivia Culpo’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Culpo’s pair — Gia Couture x Rosie Huntington-Whitley Woven Toe-Ring Slide Sandals — feature a thick woven strap and a single loop around the big toe. The heels, which retail for $740 at BergdorGoodman.com are then finalized with a square construction and a wooden stiletto heel.

Gia/Rhw Woven Toe-Ring Slide Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Big-toe sandals first emerged on the fashion scene during the summer of 2019 and have remained popular among celebrities since. In addition to Culpo, stars including, Shay Mitchell, Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner and more have showcased the trending look. The off-center concept to the strappy sandal provides dimension and modernity, giving simple basics like straight-leg jeans or slip dresses an edge.

In addition to the toe-ring heels, monochrome dressing is also a popular styling hack of the year. While sporting looks of the same hue has been around for some time, we saw it experience a revival at the 2021 presidential election with First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama all showcasing one-color ensembles. The concept is so trendy because it’s easy and gives the outfit a coordinated and refined feel with little to no effort.

When it comes to her footwear labels, Culpo tends to lean on the luxury side. Her go-to brands include: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.

