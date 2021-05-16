Olivia Culpo Gives Her Cozy Jumpsuit the Perfect Edge With This Celebrity-Favorite Boot Style 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Loungewear is certainly here to stay, but celebrities are showcasing different ways to dress up the trendy aesthetic.

On Saturday, Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a photo of a travel look she sported as she headed to Florida to host the 2021 Miss Universe. For the trip, Culpo sported a cozy black jumpsuit from her own line More Than a Mask. The look features an off-the-shoulder design and is made with rayon and spandex, making it extra comfy.

The style retails for $79 at morethanamask.com and proceeds from the jumpsuit will go towards Period — a nonprofit organization that is fighting to end period poverty through service, education and advocacy. The jumpsuit, which Culpo accessorized with a Chanel bag, also features a drawstring detail at the waist.

Rather than pairing the jumpsuit with sneakers or slippers, Culpo gave the look an edge with combat boots. The shoes featured a lace-up construction, a round toe and a lug sole.

Combat boots were all the rage this past winter and the style is still having a major moment right now. While combat boots are edgy and considered a part of the grunge aesthetic, the style is versatile as it pairs well with dresses, denim, skirts and even suiting. The style is also ideal for winter and summer. In addition to Culpo, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Irina Shayk are big fans of the look.

Culpo herself is quite a boot girl. In addition to combat boots, the model loves high-knee and ankle styles. Her go-to brands include selections from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.

Add combat boots to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

