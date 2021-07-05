Olivia Culpo Redefines Business Casual in Oversized Blazer, Denim Shorts, and Lace-Up Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo took minimalism to new heights this weekend with her latest pair of sandals—and revamped two different dress codes at the same time.

The influencer stepped out for Jacquemus’ party with FORWARD in an ensemble that mixed business with casual summer style. She paired a one-shouldered black crop top by Miaou with distressed denim shorts, accessorized with a simple black leather belt, plaid Burberry baseball cap, and miniature Jacquemus “Le Chiquito” bag. Culpo brought laidback executive vibes to the outfit with an oversized Acne Studios blazer, which also served as a lightweight layering piece.

For a sleek shoe choice, Culpo fittingly wore black lace-up sandals by Jacquemus. The Les Carré Ronds pair boasted canvas soles with mismatched toe silhouettes—one square, one round. Featuring cylindrical heels and thin toe straps, the shoes maintained their minimalism design with long leather straps that wrapped around Culpo’s ankles and calves. Matching her blazer, top, and belt, the sandals were both a chic finish and also served as a detailed statement piece. Her pair currently retails for $560 on Farfetch.com.

Jacquemus’ Les Carré Ronds sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Ankle-wrap sandals have taken off as one of the must-have sandal styles this season. Featuring straps that wrap around the wearers’ ankles, calves, or knees, the shoes are both supportive while completing an outfit with sharp and bohemian details. The sandal has become popular in heeled and flat silhouettes among numerous celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Lizzo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and more.

Jacquemus is known for its’ on-trend pieces like quirky shoes, bold tailoring, and geometric bags. The French brand’s footwear with signature mismatched soles have also proven popular, with several versions appearing in its’ “La Montagne” runway show last week. Culpo’s shoe style was redone in brown, white, and hot pink tones for the see-now-buy-now collection, with Kendall Jenner debuting a new mule version as well.

When it comes to shoes, the former Miss Universe typically wears on-trend styles by luxury labels. She can be regularly see in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet and party looks feature similar pumps by luxury labels like Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

