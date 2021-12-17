Olivia Culpo Elevates a High-Slit Hot Pink Dress With Fierce Tri-Color Louis Vuitton Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo makes kitten heels look so chic.

The socialite posted an interesting reel where she was seen getting dolled up for the day. Culpo slipped on a fuchsia dress that featured a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a black oversized blazer that further elevated the sleek number underneath. Culpo accessorized with dangling chain link earrings, oversized black shades and a black Louis Vuitton handbag.

When it came down to shoes, Culpo popped on a pair of Louis Vuitton’s tri-color pink, black and white pointed-toe slingback Archlight pumps with an approximate heel height of 2 inches. The pumps also had the brand’s name etched across the back strap.

The kitten heel has seen a big boost in popularity, with celebs like Lizzo, Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Park donning the signature style as of late.

Culpo has a robust fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. She also fancies silhouettes from popular labels like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to her favorite footwear brands, Culpo pops into Jacquemus, Gia Borghini, Adidas and Bottega Veneta. And for shoe silhouettes, she usually gravitates towards chic pumps, sleek sandals and funky boots.

The “Reprisal” actress collaborated with PrettyLittleThing on a collection in 2017. The line consisted of fashionable and modern items, including high-waisted leather leggings, shirt dresses, corsets and crop tops. The former Miss Universe has starred in campaigns for staples like Rampage and Fendi as well.

