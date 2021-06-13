Olivia Culpo’s Baby Doll Dress & Shearling Slides Are a Cozy & Chic Alternative to Sweats for a Night In

Looking to ditch sweatpants? Olivia Culpo has showcased a new loungewear look to try out.

Over the weekend, Culpo spent some time binging HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” wearing a look made for a cozy night in. The social media star started off the look with a white baby doll dress that featured an embroidered floral design.

The dress was finalized with a ruffled detail at the top and thin spaghetti straps. While Culpo’s dress can certainly be worn outside of the house with sandals, heels or even boots, the frock is flowy and cozy enough to feel comfortable lounging on a sofa with popcorn — which is exactly what she did. The easygoing silhouette makes it ideal for lazy days and when you want to feel a bit more put together.

As for footwear, Culpo kept her feet warm and cozy with slides from Gucci. The slides are made of a plush shearling material and feature the label’s interlocking G logo across the toe. The shoes are then completed with a white rubber sole.

While we may be returning back to a new normal with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the U.S., we’ve noticed that slides, slippers and “ugly” sandals are here to stay. Celebrities are still wearing the comfortable shoes with loungewear, but also pairing the silhouettes with denim, dresses and even suiting.

When it comes to footwear, even cozy footwear, Culpo tends to lean on the luxury side. Her go-to brands include: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.

