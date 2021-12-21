Olivia Culpo Spreads Holiday Cheer in Little Black Dress & Thigh-High Boots With Her Santa Poodle in the Snow

Olivia Culpo is spreading some holiday cheer. In her Instagram post today, the fashion influencer cuddles with her poodle, Oliver Sprinkles at a holiday event.

In the shot, Culpo could be seen kneeling in the snow with her adorable pup Oliver in hand. For the outing, Culpo wore an all-black ensemble while Oliver sported a Santa Claus costume.

“Here comes Santa claws, here comes Santa claws 🎅🐶” she captioned the post.

The socialite’s monochrome outfit was complete with a long black wool trench coat, which she wore over a black knee-length dress. She slicked her brown locs back into a low bun and accessorized with gold earrings and a black Quilted Caviar Chanel Classic Double Flap shoulder bag.

Culpo finished off her look with a bold red lip and leather thigh-high boots. Her boots included a square-toe and chunky sole. Her footwear choice is a popular style and can be an asset to any look during the colder months.

The 29-year-old recently gave her followers a tutorial on how to have fun with festive holiday outfits. In the Instagram video, Culpo donned two chic ensembles. The first encompassed a white turtleneck, caramel-colored trousers and matching pumps, and a brown oversized coat that featured a belt tie. The second getup consisted of a black asymmetrical sheer midriff top that incorporated ruffling and ruching, paired with a matching tulle skirt. She accessorized with a black rectangle clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

When it comes to fashion, Culpo has a daring sartorial sense that she uses to bolster her love for interesting aesthetics. If you scroll through her Instagram feed you will see pictures of her wearing fuzzy sweaters, structured separates, and intricate swimsuits that further highlight her eccentric style. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards brands like Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini in the form of chic boots, powerful pumps and slick heeled sandals.

