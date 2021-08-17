Olivia Culpo Elevates Athleisure in Blue Tie-Dye Crop Top and Leggings Set With Valentino Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo took athleisure sets to the next level in her latest look.

The influencer and actress ran errands in Los Angeles, this week in a matching ensemble by Cupshe. Her blue tie-dye hoodie and leggings were from the Amazon swimwear brand’s debut athleisure collection, Weekends at the Beach House. Culpo kept the look breezy and effortless, only accessorizing with beachy curls and a white Bottega Veneta clutch.

Olivia Culpo runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

When it came to shoes, Culpo kept her footwear equally chic. The “Venus as a Boy” star coordinated her handbag with a pair of pointed-toe mules by Valentino. The Roman Stud style featured cream white leather uppers, which were accented with a single gold pyramid stud on each foot. The shoes instantly made her ensemble more sharp and streamlined, and added greater elegance to the casual set. Her mules retail for $770 on MyTheresa.com.

Olivia Culpo runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

A closer look at Culpo’s Valentino mules. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Vakentino’s Roman Stud leather mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

Mules are one of summer’s most popular shoes, whether they’re heeled or flat, open or close-toed. The style’s ventilation and ease to slip on and off have made them a go-to choice for warmer weather and environments. Culpo isn’t the only star to try the shoes this season. In recent weeks, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Vanessa Hudgens and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and The Attico.

Matching sets have also been a popular trend this summer. Culpo’s Cupshe set is the latest iteration of the effortless look, which pairs matching tops and bottoms in the same color or print for a more streamlined silhouette that’s easy to wear and doesn’t take a lot of time to put together. In addition to Culpo, celebrities like Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid have put the styling trick to use this summer.

Olivia Culpo runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often veers towards luxury shoes in trendy silhouettes. The influencer can be regularly see in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet appearances feature similar heels from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing more casually, as evidenced from her Valentino flats and other mules and slides from brands like Gucci.

