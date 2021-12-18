Olivia Culpo Shows Off a Holiday Cocktail Dress With Pointy Pumps & Switches to Chic Business-Casual Neutrals

Olivia Culpo shows how to make your holiday style versatile.

The socialite posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her giving a tutorial on how to have more fun when it comes to your festive outfits. Culpo donned two chic ensembles. The first encompassed a white turtleneck, caramel-colored trousers and matching pumps, and a brown oversized coat that featured a belt tie. The second getup consisted of a black asymmetrical sheer midriff top that incorporated ruffling and ruching, paired with a matching tulle skirt. She accessorized with a black rectangle clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

Culpo has a daring sartorial sense that she uses to bolster her love for interesting aesthetics. As we’ve seen lately, Culpo has an affinity for trendy pieces that both have a fun yet flirty flair. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing fuzzy sweaters, structured separates, and intricate swimsuits that further highlight her eccentric style. She often references different eras when it comes to her clothing and footwear, and recently sported an outfit that looks like she fell out of a fashion magazine from the ’80s.

Some of the labels that grace her closet and social media feeds alike are Etro, Louis Vuitton, LaQuan Smith, Etro and Revolve. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards brands like Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini in the form of chic boots, powerful pumps and slick heeled sandals.

See Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.