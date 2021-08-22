Olivia Culpo Is Chic in Pink Bustier Top, High-Waisted Jeans and Square Toe Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo nailed casual-chic style while strolling through Los Angeles.

In a photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday, the influencer and actress wore a pair of classic blue jeans by Slvrlake, paired with a blush pink corset top from Rozie Corsets. Her top featured a structured bodice and neckline, as well as silky flared straps that can be worn off-the-shoulder. Culpo kept her accessories minimal, adding a pair of small chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold circular link bracelet to the look — plus a brown leather top-handle bag by Gabriela Hearst.

When it came to shoes, Culpo opted for a pair of trendy square toe mules. The style, which showcased the star’s white pedicure, features thick toe straps and what appears to be a moderate 3-inch heel.

Mules are one of summer’s most popular shoes, whether they’re heeled or flat, open or close-toed. The style’s breezy silhouette and ease of wear make it a go-to choice for warm weather. Culpo has worn numerous pairs by Bottega Veneta this season, though she isn’t the only star to try the style in recent weeks. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Vanessa Hudgens and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and The Attico.

Related Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Announces Pregnancy in Ribbed Dress & Big-Toe Sandals Olivia Culpo Elevates Athleisure in Blue Tie-Dye Crop Top and Leggings Set With Valentino Mules Alessandra Ambrosio Is Beachy-Chic in Green Crop-Top and Matching Skirt With Woven Mules

Olivia Culpo runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often favors designer looks. The influencer can be regularly see in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet appearances feature similar heels from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing more casually, opting for pairs like Valentino flats and other mules and slides from brands like Gucci.

Slip on some square toe mules this summer, inspired by Olivia Culpo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Thai mules, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher Draya mules, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cult Gaia Tao mules, $279 (was $398).

Click through the gallery for more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.