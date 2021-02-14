Olivia Culpo Styles Bustier Top With High-Waisted Pants & Pointy Heels Using This Color Combo That Always Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo got all dressed up for dinner in the house, wearing a color scheme that every fashionista loves.

On Friday, Culpo shared an Instagram slideshow of her look, which included a white bustier top teamed with black high-waisted pants that featured a button detail at the hem. Both the top and pants are from the influencer’s collab with INC International Concepts, which is available at Macys.com.

As for footwear, Culpo stayed on theme with a pair of white pumps. The sleek shoes featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. Color blocking with black and white is always a good idea. The combination is timeless and fool-proof as the hues offer a neutral aesthetic that is hard to style wrong. The color trend is also perfect for achieving a minimalist style while also making a statement.

“It’s Friday and I’m wearing heels to dinner up the hallway yes yes yes @culposxinc,” Culpo captioned the post. Aside from the colorway, white heels are trending big this season. The shoe style offers a fresh pop to looks in an effortless way. Chrissy Teigen and Rebel Wilson are among the other many celebrities who have hopped on the trend within recent weeks.

This wouldn’t be the first time Culpo wore white pumps.

Last month, Culpo provided a styling lesson on how to dress up a white t-shirt when she shared an Instagram post of herself, posing in front of a fireplace. For the photo op, Culpo wore a white floor-length coat with a simple t-shirt, giving the cotton basic a boost. Culpo continued the snowy theme with a skinny white belt from Versace and light wash jeans by Khaite. The brand offers a similar denim style for $380 at Farfetch.com. She accessorized with Bottega Veneta’s buzzy cassette chain-embellished padded intrecciato leather shoulder bag and completed the look with Manolo Blahnik white heels, which are assumably the same shoes she wore on Friday. They are currently available with a $665 price tag at Berdorfgoodman.com.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo leans on the luxury side. In addition to Manolos, Culpo’s shoe collection includes other brands like: Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. She’s also been known to sport Uggs and different Nike sneakers.

Add white pumps to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

To Buy: Tory Burch Penelope Cap Toe Pump, $179 (was $298)

To Buy: Good American The Icon Pointed Toe Pump, $169

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Raleigh Slingback Pump, $115

