Olivia Culpo Revives the No-Pants Trend in These Ultra-High Bottega Veneta Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo showcased her favorite outfits on Instagram today. The influencer posted a series of mirror selfies, where she was wearing a different ensemble in each.

The styles in the actress’ pictures ranged from casual streetwear to formal on-the-clock chic. In her first picture, the 29-year-old joins the no-pants trend, which influencers such as Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora embraced the no-pants silhouette on the streets throughout 2018. Culpo posed in an oversized white button-down shirt and a black sweater vest. She matched the monochrome look with the perfect high-end fall boots — the Bottega Veneta rubber-trimmed leather over-the-knee boots, which retail for $1,950 on Nordstrom.com. She is also seen holding a matching black bag with top handle straps.

For one of her more formal looks, she went full on Fendi. The third photo in the series captures Culpo wearing the brand’s red mini dress with a high-neck line and a matching belt with a buckle clasp in the shape of its signature logo. She wore a mini crossbody bag with a thin metal chain. She elevated the look with a pair of gold strappy sandals.

The social media personality finished the series in atheleisure. She photographed herself in a brown Fendi x Skims unitard and a pair of fluffy beige slipper slides. The Fendi x Skims collection is set to launch on Nov. 9.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often favors luxury shoes in trendy silhouettes. The former Miss Universe can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

See more of Olivia Culpo’s style through the years.

Find the perfect black boot for the fall with these over-the-knee styles.

Buy Now: Louis et Cie Jacori Mixed Material Boot, $249

Buy Now: Michael Michael Kors Bromley Boots, $179.

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Wide Calf Boot, $129.99