Olivia Culpo Gives Summertime Inspo in Sheer Blouse & Studded Sandals for Valentino

By Robyn Merrett
Olivia Culpo is prepping us for summer with her latest look.

On Thursday, Culpo shared a Valentino ad she stars in, which shows her wearing an olive-colored sheer blouse. Culpo styled the top open with a pair of trendy straight-leg denim. The jean silhouette is having a major moment this year as shoppers lean more towards the ’90s aesthetic.

Culpo then accessorized with Valentino’s Roman Stud Top Handle bag, which the ad is promoting. The purse features a quilted construction and is covered in gold studs. The bag is completed with a crossbody chain and crossbody strap. The style is available for $3,150 at SaksFifthAvenue.com.

As for footwear, Culpo modeled sandals also from the label. Like the handbag, the flat shoes also feature gold studs throughout. The sandals are also equipped with straps across the toe and ankle. A similar style is available at Valentino.com for $950.

With spring upon us, we can predict that studded flat sandals will be big in the warmer months. The look is relaxed yet refined and can give denim, casual dresses and even leggings and chic upgrade.

When it comes to her footwear rotation, Culpo leans on the luxury side. In addition to selections from Valentino, Culpo also favorites looks from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. She’s also been known to sport Uggs and different Nike sneakers.

Prep for summer with studded sandals below.

sam edelman, eevan studded sandal, nordstrom
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Eavan Studded Sandal, $140

dolce vita, izabel stud slide sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Dolce Vita Izabel Stud Slide Sandal, $80

steven madden, travel sandal, studded sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Travel Sandal, $70

