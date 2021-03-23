Olivia Culpo Makes a Blazer Look Sporty With Shiny Leggings and Chunky White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo just proved how versatile blazers are.

On Tuesday, Culpo participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s #StrongLikeAWoman Instagram challenging, sharing a photo of herself on a bike, wearing a sleek black blazer that was belted at the waist. Instead of styling the classic outerwear piece with coordinating trousers or denim, Culpo gave the look a sporty twist by styling the jacket with shinny leather leggings, making the ensemble perfect for the outdoor activity.

As for footwear, Culpo continued the activewear theme by wearing a pair of chunky white sneakers. The shoes featured white uppers with black paneling. The sneakers were finalized with a chunky sole. Culpo also paired the footwear with white ankle socks.

“Every woman I know has strength,” Culpo captioned the photo. “Some days we can feel it more than others but I know it is always there. I’m joining @si_swimsuit in their #StrongLikeAWoman Challenge. What makes me #StrongLikeAWoman is that I work every day to try and find that strength inside to 1. take chances 2. support others and 3. live in gratitude. Women supporting women is the most beautiful thing in the world. We rise together. If there’s one piece of advice I would give to any young girl reading this it is not to let the strength of other women intimidate you, but rather inspire you to be strong too.”

When she’s not in sneakers, Culpo tends to wear heels and boots that lean on the luxury side. Her footwear rotation includes selections from Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.

