Olivia Culpo Is Sleek in Black Top With Sharp Shoulders, White Culottes and Black Mule Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo gives shoulder pads a modern twist.

The “Reprisal” actress posted a photoset on Instagram today that included her sporting a black top that has slight padding in the shoulders paired with white shorts. She accessorized the look with a decorative scarf tied around her ponytail, a chunky silver chain and a tan and white bucket bag.

To address the footwear, Culpo slipped on a pair of square-toe black mules that added a sleek, refined element to her outfit. This isn’t the first time that Culpo has worn this style. This summer, she donned the trend quite often. The heeled mule trend has grown in prominence over the last couple of years due to celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Bebe Rexha embracing the shoes.

Culpo boasts a fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. She also fancies silhouettes from popular brands like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to her favorite footwear brands, Culpo dabbles in brands like Jacquemus, Gia Borghini and Bottega Veneta.

The former Miss Universe has collaborated with PrettyLittleThing to create a casual collection in 2017. The “Paradise City” actress has starred in fashion campaigns for brands like Rampage and Fendi.

Slip on a pair of square-toe mule sandals and add a sleek finish to your looks, inspired by Olivia Culpo.

CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Valentino Garavani 65mm Roman Stud Quilted Slide Sandals, $970.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Thai Sandal, $90.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’Agence Roxanne Embellished Mule Sandals, $445.

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.