Olivia Culpo Provides a Boat Day Outfit Formula in Bikini Top, Cropped Cardigan, Jeans & Boots

Olivia Culpo just unveiled a new way to style a bikini top.

Over the weekend, Culpo shared a slideshow of photos of herself spending the day on a boat — fittingly named The Olivia — wearing an unconventional outfit combo. The model teamed a textured white bikini top with a cozy cropped sky blue cardigan from Naked Cashmere.

Culpo styled the pieces with classic blue jeans and a beige belt around her waist. As for footwear, Culpo opted for light brown boots from Gianvito Rossi. The Leather Chelsea Boots feature a leather construction, elasticated side tabs and are set atop a rubber lug sole. The boots come with a $1,095 price tag at Net-a-Porter.com.

While wearing a bikini top with jeans and boots may seem out of the ordinary, the pairing works for the adventurous activity. Although they come with a hefty price tag, the boots offer a classic fit and are versatile. In addition to denim, the shoes can be paired with slip dresses and satin skirts. The light creamy color makes them perfect for spring, summer, fall and winter.

Gianvito Rossi Leather Chelsea Boots CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Boots are a favorite shoe choice for Culpo. The star’s closet consists of a variety of boot silhouettes, including: knee-high, over-the-knee, ankle, calf and scrunch. In addition to Gianvito Rossi, her go-to brands are: Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga. When she’s not in boots, Culpo can be seen in sneakers and trendy heels.

