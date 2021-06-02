Olivia Culpo Is Workout-Ready in a Black Biker Shorts Set & the Puffiest Sandals

Olivia Culpo rocked a chic all-black look on her way from a workout on June 1.

The fashion influencer and social media personality tapped into the athleisure trend yet again by wearing a matching set. She paired a black ribbed bralette with matching black high-waisted ribbed biker shorts to the West Hollywood studio. She also tied a beige sweater around her waist and threw a black Dior Saddle Bag with gold hardware over her shoulder before topping off the look with black rectangular sunglasses.

Olivia Culpo leaving pilates on June 1. CREDIT: MEGA

Biker shorts, like the ones Culpo sported, rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire. The style has been spotted on major celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross and Emily Ratajkowski just to name a few in the past year alone. The comfortable silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations throughout 2021 as well.

For footwear, Culpo continued the monochromatic look with black Balenciaga slides perfect to throw on after the shoeless workout. The calfskin leather sandals feature a flat heel with an open toe.

Olivia Culpo leaving pilates on June 1. CREDIT: MEGA

The former Miss Universe is often seen leaning toward luxury designer footwear so her choice of Balenciaga is unsurprising. However, she tends to wear heels and boots more than casual sneakers or slides. Her footwear rotation includes selections from Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi, and of course Balenciaga.

Put your best foot forward in slides similar to Olivia Cuplo’s pick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Buy Now: Louise et Cie Abaleena Knot-Strap Slide, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Drips Slide Sandal, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Seychelles Lighthearted Slide, 99.

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.