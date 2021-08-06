Olivia Culpo Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend With a Bright Red Shirt Dress on Vacation in Greece

Olivia Culpo gives off perfect summer vibes while vacationing in Santorini, Greece.

The “Paradise City” actress posted a photoset on Instagram Thursday, seen smiling, with the caption “God bless Santorini.”

For the ensemble, Culpo wore a vibrant red shirtdress that had an oversized and flowy feel. She accessorized the look by wearing a tan fedora with a contrasting taupe hat band and a scarf wrapped around her knotted ponytail. The bag of choice was a brown and white bucket bag accented by a red scarf tied to one side of the handle.

As it pertains to footwear, she wore a pair of cinnamon-colored big toe sandals by Gia Borghini that perfectly incorporated a balanced look to the outfit. The shoe featured a woven strap across the top of the foot and a big toe loop that separates it from the other toes.

The big toe sandal trend has grown in popularity over the last year. The shoe style features a toe loop that draws emphasis on the big toe. With brands like Bottega Veneta, Gia Borghini and Vince Camuto, it’s no wonder why she and other celebs are hopping on the big toe sandal trend.

This is not the first time that Culpo has worn this on-trend shoe silhouette. She’s known for her fashion-forward Instagram feed that features her taste in edgy dresses, peekaboo styles and oversized suits. She fancies styles from popular brands like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to footwear, Culpo dabbles in brands like Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta.

The pageant queen is no stranger to the fashion industry. The “Reprisal” actress has starred in fashion campaigns for brands like Rampage and Fendi. She also collaborated with PrettyLittleThing to create a casual collection in 2017.

Slide on a pair of big toe sandals and get your outfit a trendy edge this summer, inspired by Olivia Culpo.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gia x RHW Woven Leather Toe-Loop Mules, $740.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Ramona Strappy Block Heeled Sandals, $29.74.

CREDIT: Charles and Keith

To Buy: Strappy Toe Ring Sandals, $49.

