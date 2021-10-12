Olivia Culpo Embraces Neutrals in Shirtdress, Vest and Chunky Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo is all smiles while wearing her latest look.

The social media influencer appeared to be enjoying some time in the outdoors in a photoset posted to Instagram today. Culpo wore an outfit that featured a neutral-color palette of tan and white. She wore a tan sweater vest from The Frankie Shop with a white button-down shirt underneath. She accessorized the outfit with a matching Valentino bag.

Shoe-wise, Culpo wore a pair of tall tan boots from Gia Borghini that perfectly matched the overall aesthetic.

Culpo has a robust fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. She also fancies silhouettes from popular brands like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to her favorite footwear brands, Culpo dabbles in brands like Jacquemus, Gia Borghini, Adidas and Bottega Veneta.

The former Miss Universe has collaborated with PrettyLittleThing on a collection in 2017. The line consisted of trendy and modern pieces like high-waisted leather leggings, shirt dresses, corsets and crop tops. The “Paradise City” actress has starred in fashion campaigns for brands like Rampage and Fendi.

Put on a pair of tan boots and add a touch subtle touch of breeziness to your outfits.

