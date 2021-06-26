Olivia Culpo Perfects Beach-Chic Style in All-Black Outfit and Thong Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for your next summertime outfit inspiration, just turn to Olivia Culpo.

This week, Culpo posed at the shorefront while on vacation. Continuing her penchant for monochromatic looks, the influencer wore a black bikini top with a tiered black We Wore What skirt, paired with a black wide-brimmed hat. On the accessories front, Culpo continued her single-tone dressing with a black Bottega Veneta clutch, as well as chunky gold bracelets that matched the handbag’s chain handles. A white and green scarf, tied under her hat, rounded out her chic look with a summer-ready statement.

For footwear, the former Miss Universe chose a pair of Gia Couture sandals. The Eolo style boasts black suede thong straps and ankle ties, as well as square toe finish and thick bamboo heel. While the wooden heels made the shoe instantly summer-worthy, their ’90s-style silhouette fit perfectly with current footwear trends that It-girls are loving right now. Culpo’s pair retails for $540 on Farfetch.com.

Culpo is known for mastering statement shoes and single-tone outfits with a mix of textures and trends. The influencer previously donned a similar thong-like style by Bottega Veneta with a matching suit earlier this month while heading to dinner, and wore a coordinating tan dress and big-toe Gia Couture sandals for lunch. Recently, she also slipped on a cropped Louis Vuitton dress with matching pointed-toe Balenciaga pumps for the premiere of “Venus as a Boy” at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The thong sandal style has taken off in recent months, due to its combination of a strappy sandal and flip-flop — two of summer’s most popular shoes. The style’s easygoing and relaxed nature makes it extremely versatile, equally compatible with a skirt and top like Culpo’s look or a T-shirt and jeans. Other stars have taken notice, with styles being worn by Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Culpo’s use of monochromatic styling is also an easy style trick that anyone can master, making an instantly chic look. Her skirt’s tiered layers and matching accessories added extra textured details to the ensemble, while gold chain embellishments tied it all together.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo typically veers towards luxury shoes. She can be regularly see in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet and party looks feature similar heels by luxury labels like Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

