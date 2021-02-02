Olivia Culpo Masters Vacation Style in a Backless Minidress & Spring’s Hottest Sandal

Olivia Culpo’s on-trend vacation style will make you miss warm weather.

The former Miss Universe visited Cabo, Mexico, this week with her beau and NFL star Christian McCaffrey and took to Instagram to tease a few of her best looks from the vacation. In last night’s outfit, Culpo model a high-neck, backless minidress courtesy of Jacquemus; similar designs from the brand retail typically for $515 but can be found on sale for $221 at Ssense.com.

On her feet, the media personality broke out a set of celebrity-favorited sandals from none other than Bottega Veneta. The square-toe style came with smooth leather straps and a 3.5-inch curved heel, finished off with a rubber-injected leather sole for added comfortability and cushioning. Similar colorways of the Stretch sandals can be found for $790 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals in Saddle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Watch on FN

Over the weekend, Culpo explored thhe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos, posing together with McCaffrey on a scenic lookout in style. While the football star kept cool in a classic white tee and jeans, Culpo herself opted for a bolder look courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai; the peek-a-boo cutout design in all its neon glory retails for $350 at Saks.

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to wearing trending ensembles, Culpo dipped her toes into the design world by announcing last year that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, available at Express.com for $20.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.