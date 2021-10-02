×
Olivia Culpo Is Bold in 3D-Printed Rose Petal Valentino Boots at Paris Fashion Week

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Olivia Culpo at the 7th Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in 2019.
Olivia Culpo at the 7th Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in 2019.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Olivia Culpo was seen wearing a chic black-and-white ensemble at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The influencer wore a patterned black caped coat that cut off a few inches above the knee, which she paired with a rectangular, white leather handbag. The star of this entire ensemble were the Valentino Garavani Atelier Shoes 03 Rose Edition rubber boots. These aren’t your typical pair of rubber boots by a long shot. 

Olivia Culpo at Valentino Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week 2021.
Olivia Culpo at Valentino Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week 2021.
CREDIT: Pierre Teyssot / SplashNews.com

The Valentino boots are embellished with differently sized 3D-printed petals, creating a lovely rose detailing and feature a customized “Atelier” rubber sole. This rose motif is available across multiple footwear styles in the Valentino collection this season and is also available in various handbag designs.

Olivia Culpo wearing Valentino Garavani Atelier Rose Edition Rubber Boots.
Olivia Culpo wearing Valentino Garavani Atelier<br />Rose Edition Rubber Boots.
CREDIT: Pierre Teyssot / SplashNews.com

Culpo, when she’s not wearing these fabulous rubber boots, can be more often seen wearing heeled mules or classy thigh-high leather boots. She is known for her minimalist but sexy fashion sense and is often setting off the next hot trend. 

Not only were these boots perfectly functionable for the rainy evening Culpo and the other attendees were caught in, but they made for an extremely fashionable add-on to this outfit. 

