Normani Looks Like a Walking Piece of Art in a Braided Leather Two Piece, Gloves & Classic Pumps

Normani is not letting up.

Just days after releasing the steamy music video for her single “Wild Side,” which featured a plethora of drool-worthy looks, the songstress is continuing to serve up major fashion moments.

Over the weekend, Normani took to Instagram to share a clip of herself, wearing a bold black two piece. Constructed of sleek braided leather, the ensemble featured a bra — that was finalized with criss cross straps — and a mini skirt that was equipped with an edgy high slit.

Normani continued the sultry theme with a pair of black leather gloves. She then accessorized with dangling earrings and a series of diamond chain anklets around her leg.

As for footwear, Normani let the two piece be the statement of the look as she opted for classic black pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and were finalized with a towering stiletto heel. In the clip, Normani is seen dancing to her catchy single, which features Cardi B. “Don’t hesitate when you,” Normani captioned the clip.

One of Normani’s most eye-catching looks of her “Wild Side” video is perhaps another all-black ensemble. Her ensemble featured a peek-a-boo bodysuit equipped with diamond-like cutouts. She styled the look with matching thigh-high stockings and gloves. On her feet, Normani opted for black pumps.

Classic black pumps are a wardrobe must-have. Shop these picks below to add a sleek look to your wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Anny 105 Pump, $398

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Kate Red Sole Pumps, $745

Click through the gallery to see Normani’s best red carpet looks.