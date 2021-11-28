Noah Cyrus Is Cozy for Thanksgiving with Miley Cyrus in Quilted Jacket and Yeezy Puffer Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Noah Cyrus proved that comfy outdoor style is equally as appropriate indoors—especially on Thanksgiving.

While celebrating the holiday with big sister Miley Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus, the “July” singer dressed comfortably in a printed beige hoodie. Featuring anime graphics, the bold piece was layered beneath an olive green quilted bomber jacket. Cyrus paired the tops with a pair of printed pants, which included a pattern of tree trunks and fall foliage. The musician’s outfit was complete with silver rings, small hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

When it came to shoes, the “American Horror Story” actress opted for the sold-out Yeezy NSLTD boots in the “Khaki” colorway. The style, which launched earlier this fall, includes chunky ridged and perforated soles with quilted uppers mimicking puffer-like outerwear. The pair also included large Velcro straps on their sides for fastenings. When paired with the rest of Cyrus’ outfit, the insulated style added an outdoors-ready element to her look and cemented it as a comfy option for a casual holiday celebration.

Puffer-style boots have been the latest take on the puffer trend, following jackets, coats and vests. Cyrus’ pair is the most recent to launch, though styles by Isabel Marant, Ash and Miu Miu have also been released this season. When it comes to winter-ready boots, stars like Ciara, Rihanna and Khloe Kardashian have also worn LaQuan Smith and Fenty styles in recent weeks.

Related Kanye West Sits Courtside at LA Lakers Game in Yeezy Insulated Boots Kanye West's Yeezy Brand to Pay $950,000 in a Settlement Over Shipping Delays All the Glamorous Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

For footwear, Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

Brave the cold like Cyrus in puffer boots this season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: All in Motion Jules boots, $25 (was $35).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Ugg Yose boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ash Emy boots, $228.

Click through the gallery to discover the Yeezy Season 8 collection at Paris Fashion Week.