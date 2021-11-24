Nina Dobrev Stuns in Polka Dot Valentino Mini Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nina Dobrev made an appearance Monday on “Good Morning America” to promote her new Netflix holiday romcom, “Love Hard.” In the film, Dobrev embarks on a new adventure as she tries to find love in online dating. In attempts to pull herself out of an endless cycle, she learns she’s been catfished after flying across the country to surprise the dreamy guy she’s been talking to online.

Nina Dobrev via Instagram story on Nov. 22, 2021.

For the interview, Dobrev wore a full look by Maison Valentino. She looked gorgeous in a white polka dot mini dress by the label. The dress include lace detailing down the center and around the collar. She topped her look off with a pair of textured black pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

Her handbag was the statement piece of her look. In the photo, Dobrev posed with the Valentino Garvani Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag. The handbag features the signature metal V logo, a chain shoulder strap and iconic maxi studs.

Dobrev rose to fame after she after appearing on CTV’s teen drama, “Degrassi: Next Generation” and CW’s supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries.” Since then, she has become one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood. The 32-year-old Canada native possess a sense of style that has all of her fans on the hunt for her fashion pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram, you are sure to find some couture and street style inspo.

In July, she displayed her sleek style at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Antibes, France. The actress arrived wearing a black strapless Mônot bustier gown. Dobrev’s look was a sleek touch of elegance and was styled by none other than Kate Young. The outfit was complete with a black leather Christian Dior clutch, angular diamond earrings, a two-finger ring and a necklace from Messika Paris’ Kate Moss collection. For footwear she opted for a trendy celebrity favorite, suede Jimmy Choo Romy pumps.

See more of Nina Dobrev’s style through the years.

Elevate your outfits and slip into sharp black pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.