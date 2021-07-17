Nina Dobrev is Daring in Black Strapless Dress and Jimmy Choo Pumps at the 2021 amFAR Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev stepped out in sleek style last night for the 2021 amFAR Gala in Antibes, France.

The “Vampire Diaries” star donned a strapless black dress by Mônot, which featured a pointed bustier and thigh-high slit. The look was sleek with a touch of elegance, signature of the actress’ past looks styled by Kate Young. Dobrev’s outfit was completed with a black leather Christian Dior clutch and angular diamond earrings, a two-finger ring and necklace from Messika Paris’ Kate Moss collection.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Dobrev added to her look’s sharpness with a pair of black suede by Jimmy Choo. The Romy 100 style features 3.9-inch stiletto heels and pointed toes, which accentuated the actress’ pointed dress top and jewelry. Dobrev’s pumps retail for $650 on JimmyChoo.com.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

A closer look at Dobrev’s Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Pointed-toe pumps have been a staple in Dobrev‘s wardrobe for years. In particular, black pumps by labels such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Rupert Sanderson and Dior have been favorites — though she’s also worn sparkling and colorful pairs by Choo, Sophia Webster and Kurt Geiger. The classic and versatil shoe adds instant sharpness to any look, thanks to its sleek pointed silhouette. Black pairs are a constant go-to for the A-list, recently spotted on stars including Paris Hilton, Sharon Stone and Saweetie.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2021 amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s style is modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the actress can be frequently seen in strappy sandals by labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Charlotte Olympia and Marchesa. When off-duty, ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger are her go-to’s. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic styles by Reebok, Avre, New Balance and Under Armour. In summer months, shoes including Franco Sarto’s Posie 2 espadrille slides and Gucci’s leather Princetown slippers are favorites.

