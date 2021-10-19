Nicole Scherzinger Sharpens the Cutout Trend in Purple Suit & Sleek Nude Sandals for Date Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Scherzinger brought a sharp take to this year’s cutout trend for dinner last night at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

While arriving with boyfriend Thom Evans for a dinner date, the Pussycat Doll was all business in an oversized purple Yuzefi suit. The set featured wide-leg trousers with ankle-length slits, as well as a blazer with cutouts, tassel details and a tie closure. Scherzinger gave the look a casual spin by cuffing one of her blazer’s sleeves.

Nicole Scherzinger arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer strapped into a pair of nude Stuart Weitzman sandals. The patent leather footwear featured glossy ankle and toe straps, as well as a thin platform. Most notably, however, they also included towering stiletto heels that totaled at least 5 inches in height. Their neutral hue allowed Scherzinger’s suit to take center stage.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans arrive at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Scherzinger’s Staurt Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Platform sandals have gained greater popularity this year, especially now that live events have resumed. Pairs with thick platform soles and supportive ankle straps have become top choices due to their mix of comfort, security and style. In addition to Scherzinger, stars like Megan Fox, Nicki Minaj and Annie Murphy have been spotted in pairs by Amina Muaddi, Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans arrive at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla. When off-duty, she also prefers boots by Gucci and The Kooples, as well as Fila and Nike sneakers and Crocs clogs.

