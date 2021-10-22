Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints.

Nicole Richie at the Louis Vuitton dinner on Oct. 21, 2021 at Sushi Bar.

Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather belt by Saint Laurent, an array of necklaces, rings and carried a cream Louis Vuitton Capucines bag that retails for over $5,000.

Nicole Richie’s leather boots worn to Louis Vuitton’s dinner in LA on Oct 21.

The mom-of-two completed the outfit with a sleek pair of black leather ankle boots. The footwear incorporated a comfortable 3-inch chunky heel and semi-rounded toe. Black leather booties have always been a staple for the fall and winter months due to the ease of wear and versatility. Richie often opts for black boots when she wears a blazer or a more professional outfit.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie at the Louis Vuitton dinner in LA on Oct. 21.

Zip up these black ankle boots that are perfect for any day or night.

To Buy: Marc Fisher 'JoJo' Pointed Toe Boots, $113.97 was $198.95 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher ‘JoJo’ Pointed Toe Boots, $113.97.

To Buy: Madden Girl Dafni Boots, $59.99 CREDIT: Courtsey of DSW

To Buy: Madden Girl Dafni Boots, $59.99.

To Buy: Schutz Lupe Croc-Embossed boots, $138 CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks 5th Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Lupe Croc-Embossed boots, $138.