Nicole Kidman Wore a Grandpa-Inspired Outfit With Penny Loafers to ‘Being The Ricardos’ Movie Screening

While doing press for her new film “Being the Ricardos,” in which she plays iconic comedian Lucille Ball, Nicole Kidman stepped out in New York City last night sporting a chic ensemble complete with luxe loafers.

Channeling dapper grandpa style inspiration for the screening and Q&A, the “Big Little Lies” actress styled a brown tweed blazer over a beige button-down blouse, which she wore tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans in a medium-light wash. For footwear, Kidman opted for a pair of cognac brown leather penny loafers that featured a glossy sheen and embossed details on the vamp.

Nicole Kidman was spotted arriving at a Q&A screening of “Being the Ricardos” in New York City on Nov. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

The 54-year-old Aussie actress further accessorized her smart look with gold earrings and donned a plain black mask when she was near people. The lowkey, menswear-inspired look is a departure from how we typically see her, in all her glamorous glory on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman wearing a brown tweed blazer with light wash jeans and glossy cognac brown leather penny loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” which tells the story of famous Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is set to release in theaters on Dec. 10 and on Prime Video on Dec. 21.

A closer look at Nicole Kidman wearing cognac brown leather penny loafers featuring an embossed design. CREDIT: MEGA

