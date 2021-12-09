Nicole Kidman Shimmers in Shiny Suit & Silver Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Kidman paired business with casual in the perfect way for the holidays.

The “Big Little Lies” star appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night. To the late-night show, she wore a taupe-colored suit courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli. The jacket, which Kidman added an ivory blouse underneath, included six dark buttons. The matching trousers included a straight leg opening. Kidman kept her accessories simple, wearing just drop earrings.

Nicole Kidman on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

For her shoes, the actress added silver sandals. Kidman’s metallic heels elevated her look and added a little sophistication and refinement to the entire ensemble. Her heels featured a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height, as well as thin ankle and toe straps in the shiny material. Metallics are great year-round, but especially fun for the holiday season.

Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Kidman has been out and about lately promoting her new movie, “Being the Ricardos,” in which she stars as real-life comedian Lucille Ball. For her red carpets and other press events, Kidman has been seen in a slew of stunning looks, from ballgowns courtesy of Armani to sleek satin dresses from Chanel. Her footwear has included classic looks like metallic strappy heels from Jimmy Choo to stilettos from Chloe Gosselin.

