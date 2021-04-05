Nicole Kidman Wows in an Ethereal Armani Gown for the 2021 SAG Awards

In lieu of red carpet photos this year, celebs are sharing intimate snaps of their SAG Awards looks from home. Nominated tonight in the Best Female Actor in a Miniseries category for her role in HBO’s thriller “The Undoing,” Nicole Kidman chose to model a Giorgio Armani gown in her backyard.

The 53-year-old Aussie-American actress, who took home the Best Female Actor Award for “Big Little Lies” in 2018, shared several snaps of her look on Instagram, captioning the post: “Backyard Photoshoot for the #SAGAwards tonight ✨ Thank you to all of my fellow actors for this so appreciated acknowledgment, and thank you @GiorgioArmani for the dress. Love to you all! x”

The semi-sheer gown features a crew neck with long sleeves, a subtle waistline and intricate, floral-inspired beading throughout. Kidman added some sparkle in the form of Harry Winston jewels for the special occasion. Meanwhile, she styled her hair in a simple fishtail braid with loose pieces of hair framing her face.

Nicole Kidman wearing a gown by Giorgio Armani. CREDIT: Courtesy of SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best in television and film for the year. This year’s SAG Awards air tonight and are shaping up to be one of the most unique productions yet, highlighting the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories in a new and socially distanced way. You can expect appearances from Viola Davis, Dan Levy and more hit stars in the hour-long special.

Click through the gallery to see all the best-dressed stars at the 2021 SAG Awards.