Nicole Kidman Gets Edgy Posing in Bralette, Asymmetric Skirt and Sparkling Manolo Blahink Pumps for DuJour

Nicole Kidman is a “double hemisphere girl” in her latest look.

The “Big Little Lies” star posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed her wearing edgy, fashion-forward ensembles for DuJour’s winter issue. For the outfit, Kidman slipped on a bralette, high-waisted asymmetric skirt by Saint Laurent that had a slit and accenting gold buttons. She accessorized with a black belt that incorporated a glitzy silver buckle.

For the shoes, Kidman wore a pair of black and white printed pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

Some of the other garments included in the shoot include a breezy fuchsia blouse, a nude-colored bustier adorned with little silver embellishments, a sleek neutral-colored dress, an intricate brown leather trench coat and a patterned top that plays with dimension and volume.

Kidman’s style can be described as being trendy-chic, as she loves to dress according to modern times while also using vintage influences. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her in oversized tailoring, comfy outerwear and statement-making dresses that further solidify her creative sartorial eye. As for shoes, she usually opts for typical silhouettes, pumps, sandals and boots, that all streamline and further elevate her attire.

The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Jimmy Choo and Chanel.

