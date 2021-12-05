Nicole Ari Parker Goes Graphic in Punk Rock Dress & Off-White Boots at Nordstrom’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove.

Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather harness accent studded with pearls a central KISS graphic and furry right sleeve. Parker’s accessories included a silver watch, chain and crystal necklaces as well as Nicole Romano fringe earrings and a clutch with a rainbow lip graphic. Her look’s finishing touch was a knotted hairstyle, resembling a punk rock-like mohawk.

Nicole Ari Parker attends Nordstrom’s ‘A Legendary Christmas’ holiday party. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

When it came to shoes, the “Empire” actress‘ look was equally elevated with a sleek pair of Off-White boots. The knee-high style included black leather uppers and squared toes, coordinating smoothly with her dress. The pair gained an added graphic statement from electric blue stiletto heels, totaling at least four inches in height. Parker’s boots brought a pop of color to her look, with a color palette that coordinated with hints of her dress’ hues.

Nicole Ari Parker attends Nordstrom’s ‘A Legendary Christmas’ holiday party. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

A closer look at Parker’s boots. CREDIT: Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

Sleek boots like Parker’s are a go-to style this time of year, due to their full, warmer coverage. Accents like thin heels and geometric toes have also become popular for their ability to streamline outfits instantly. Aside from Parker, Rihanna, Jordan Alexander and Emily Ratajkowski have also worn pairs by Balenciaga, Fendi and Paris Texas in recent weeks.

Nicole Ari Parker CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Parker’s shoe style is bold and eclectic, much like her “And Just Like That” character Lisa Todd Wexley. The star’s red carpet ensembles often include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Tom Ford and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. As Wexley, Parker has also donned a range of statement shoes, including textured and bright boots and pumps by Saint Laurent, Moschino, Giuseppe Zanotti and numerous top brands. Her off-duty ensembles include boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

Add black boots to your winter shoe rotation, inspired by Parker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $161 (was $230).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $40.

Discover all the stars at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend.