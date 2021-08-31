×
Nicole Ari Parker Is Bursting With Color in a Hot Pink Top, Yellow Shorts & Rainbow Saint Laurent Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

By Jacorey Moon
Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis at film set ‘And Just Like That’
All the Fashion From “And Just Like That”
View Gallery 50 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Ari Parker made a very vibrant statement with her latest look.

The “Empire” actress was spotted today while filming alongside Kristin Davis on the set of “And Just Like That” in New York. Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley in the HBO Max series. To address the outfit, Parker wore a vibrant Max Mara set that featured a billowing yet structured hot pink top accented by puffy sleeves with yellow shorts.

Nicole Ari Parker at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series.
Nicole Ari Parker (L) and Kristin Davis at the film set of “And Just Like That” in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Nicole Ari Parker at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series in New York City.
A closer look at Nicole Ari Parker’s colorful Saint Laurent sandals.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker slipped on a pair of multicolored peep-toe Kristen sandals by Saint Laurent, which incorporated a cone heel, caged vamp, almond toe and ankle strap. They retail for $995 on Bloomingdales.com.

Typically, when she’s not acting, Parker’s Instagram displays photos of her essential style, which exudes the essence of being fashion-forward. She wears garments like printed separates, structured outerwear, edgy dresses, intricate bikinis and effective activewear. As for shoes, she dabbles in silhouettes like pointed pumps, heeled sandals, durable sneakers and flats.

Put on a pair of multicolored peep-toe sandals and add a fun twist to your outfits, inspired by Parker.

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Louboutin Smartissima 100 Multicolor Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Smartissima 100 Multicolor Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $1,095

Steve Madden Slit Lace-Up Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Slit Lace-Up Sandal, $109.95.

Valentino Garavani Fringe-Trim Bead-Embellished Ankle-Strap Suede Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: Valentino Garavani Fringe-Trim Bead-Embellished Ankle-Strap Suede Sandals, $490

See the biggest fashion moments from “And Just Like That.”

Access exclusive content

