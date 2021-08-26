Nicky Hilton Goes Bold in Flowing Yellow Gown and Sparkly Sandals for Cartier Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton dazzled at Cartier’s new Clash jewelry launch this week.

While visiting Los Angeles for the Clash [Un]limited collection debut, the socialite stepped out in a golden yellow Elie Saab dress. The elegant number featured flowing sleeves and a maxi skirt, as well as a high neckline and belted silhouette. Hilton elevated the dress’ warm hues with a gold necklace and earrings by (naturally) Cartier.

Hilton also carried Oscar de la Renta’s sparkly silver Mini Trou bag. This particular bag is a favorite of Hilton’s family, as her younger sister Paris and mom Kathy also own the style — after the sisters bought Kathy the bag for her birthday. It’s easy to see why: as Hilton stated in the accompanying video for the trio’s Footwear News August cover shoot, “It goes with everything.”

Nicky Hilton leaves Cartier in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

The entrepreneur also wore sparkling Giannico sandals, which perfectly matched her beloved bag. The now sold-out Eve style features 4.3-inch heels, as well as sparkly silver soles and straps. The glamour in Hilton’s look was amplified by the shoes, whose straps were covered in crystals.

Nicky Hilton leaves Cartier in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Hilton’s Giannico sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Giannico’s Eve sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sparkly heeled pumps and sandals have made a triumphant comeback for evening and daytime looks, now that in-person events have resumed. The enchanting statement shoes often add a dash of glamour to any outfit. Dazzling pairs by Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin, often featuring glitter or crystal embellishments, have all been worn by stars like Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora and Megan Fox in recent weeks.

Hilton can often be seen in chic ensembles worn with ballet flats. Oftentimes, she wears pairs from her own sustainable French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection — which are quite affordable, with all styles retailing under $250. The line was Hilton’s latest foray into design, following her past collections of handbags, clothing, and jewelry.

Nicky Hilton takes a walk in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Outside of her own stylish flats, Hilton wears minimalist sandals during the summer — such as the chic T-bar style she donned for a vacation to Rome earlier this month. She regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels like Chanel, Prada, and Valentino. When off-duty, she can be spotted in similarly chic sneakers by Adidas, Tory Burch, and more fashion-forward brands.

Slip on a pair of silver sandals this summer, inspired by Hilton.

Check out the gallery for her sister Paris Hilton’s most fashionable moments over the years.