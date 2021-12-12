Nicky Hilton Is Pretty in Pink in Babydoll Dress and 6-Inch Platforms at Z100’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton elevated a festive dress—literally—while attending the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The French Sole collab partner donned a feminine dress by Valentino while posing on the red carpet. The deep pink babydoll style featured a flared miniskirt and long sleeves. It also featured a row of embellished bows on its bodice, adding a touch of holiday glamour to her look. Hilton gave her outfit additional classic vintage vibes with black tights and a black hair bow. Her look was complete with diamond stud earrings.

Nicky Hilton attends Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for another pair by Valentino—which gave her look a sleek twist. The “Paris in Love” star wore a set of the brand’s $1,100 Tan-Go pumps, crafted from black patent leather. The style included rounded toes, thick platform soles and thin ankle straps with a gold “V”-shaped buckle. The pair made a daring statement through 6.1-inch block heels, giving the outfit a streamlined appearance when paired with Hilton’s tights.

A closer look at Hilton’s Valentino pumps. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Platform heels have become a top style this season, due to their support from thick platform soles and ankle straps. Like Hilton’s, most styles include thick block heels—though stilettos are another popular choice. In addition to Hilton, stars like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kelly Clarkson have also worn platform heels by Stuart Weitzman, Versace and Saint Laurent this season.

Nicky Hilton attends Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic. The star often favors pointed-toe pumps in neutral tones for everyday wear by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

