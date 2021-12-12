×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicky Hilton Is Pretty in Pink in Babydoll Dress and 6-Inch Platforms at Z100’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
NickyHilton
2002: Paris starts a trend
2004: A Brunette Nicky and Paris on the town
2002: Attending haute couture shows in Paris
2004: NBA All-Star Weekend
View Gallery 12 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton elevated a festive dress—literally—while attending the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The French Sole collab partner donned a feminine dress by Valentino while posing on the red carpet. The deep pink babydoll style featured a flared miniskirt and long sleeves. It also featured a row of embellished bows on its bodice, adding a touch of holiday glamour to her look. Hilton gave her outfit additional classic vintage vibes with black tights and a black hair bow. Her look was complete with diamond stud earrings.

Nicky Hilton, Valentino, pumps, platform pumps, black pumps, block-heel pumps, patent pumps, ankle-strap pumps, pink dress, babydoll dress, bow dress, Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, concert, Madison Square Garden
Nicky Hilton attends Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for another pair by Valentino—which gave her look a sleek twist. The “Paris in Love” star wore a set of the brand’s $1,100 Tan-Go pumps, crafted from black patent leather. The style included rounded toes, thick platform soles and thin ankle straps with a gold “V”-shaped buckle. The pair made a daring statement through 6.1-inch block heels, giving the outfit a streamlined appearance when paired with Hilton’s tights.

Related

Drew Barrymore Looks Frosty in a Sparkly Skirt and White Lashes at 2021 Jingle Ball

Florence Pugh Shows Off Wild Side in Tiger Print Coat, 6-Inch Heels & Septum Piercing at 'Don't Look Up' Premiere

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino's Art Basel Event

Nicky Hilton, Valentino, pumps, platform pumps, black pumps, block-heel pumps, patent pumps, ankle-strap pumps, pink dress, babydoll dress, bow dress, Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, concert, Madison Square Garden
A closer look at Hilton’s Valentino pumps.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Valentino, pumps, platform pumps, black pumps, block-heel pumps, patent pumps, ankle-strap pumps
Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Platform heels have become a top style this season, due to their support from thick platform soles and ankle straps. Like Hilton’s, most styles include thick block heels—though stilettos are another popular choice. In addition to Hilton, stars like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kelly Clarkson have also worn platform heels by Stuart Weitzman, Versace and Saint Laurent this season.

Nicky Hilton, Valentino, pumps, platform pumps, black pumps, block-heel pumps, patent pumps, ankle-strap pumps, pink dress, babydoll dress, bow dress, Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, concert, Madison Square Garden
Nicky Hilton attends Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic. The star often favors pointed-toe pumps in neutral tones for everyday wear by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Channel Hilton’s sharp style in black platforms this season.

Madden Girl, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, block heels, black sandals, leather sandals, patent leather sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega platform sandals, $60.

Steve Madden, platforms, platform pumps, platform heels, block heels, black pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps, Mary Jane pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Twice platform sandals, $100.

Schutz, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, block heels, black sandals, suede sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Keefa platform sandals, $138.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s sharpest looks through the years.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad