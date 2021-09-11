Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night.

The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist.

Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week.

Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played hit songs such as “I Love it” by Icona Pop and Jay Z’s “Empire State Of Mind.” Nicky opted for a purple and yellow tweed minidress and bedazzled pink pumps for that occasion.

Nicky Hilton seen at a NYFW 2021 event in New York City CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hilton doesn’t always opt for edgy or fashion-forward finds. In August, Hilton arrived to Cartier’s Clash [Un]limited collection debut in Los Angeles wearing a stunning, golden yellow Ellie Saab gown. The Grecian-like maxi had flowing sleeves and a high neckline with a belted silhouette for goddess vibes.

Hilton elevated the dress’ warm sunshine hue with a gold necklace and earrings by Cartier, of course. She accessorized with Oscar de la Renta’s sparkly silver Mini Trou bag and a pair of sold-out Giannico “Eve” sandals to match, complete with glittery soles and straps.

Hilton tends to wear more minimalist sandals during the summer, though, such as chic T-bar styles. She regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Chanel, Prada, and Valentino, among other high fashion brands. When off-duty, she can be spotted in more affordable-chic labels like Adidas and Tory Burch.

If you’re in need of a basic black pump like Hilton’s, shop our three favorites below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Lo Pumps, $98

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Slingbacks, $59.90