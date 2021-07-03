Nicky Hilton Takes a Roman Holiday in Chic Printed Green and White Dress and Leather T-Bar Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciao, bella! Nicky Hilton enjoyed a Roman holiday this weekend—with a chic outfit to boot, no less!

The socialite vacationed in Italy for a sunny summer getaway, posing for a photo by Rome’s famed Spanish Steps. Hilton wore a white sleeveless dress printed with green peas by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, paired with sharp sunglasses and a woven raffia handbag.

On the shoe front, Hilton donned a pair of tan T-bar leather sandals. The style is a chic take on the thong sandal trend, which has grown in popularity this summer. Hilton’s pair featured minimalist slide straps with an elongated toe thong, ideal for hotter temperatures and easy wear. The pair can also be worn with a range of summer outfits, from a feminine dress like Hilton’s to a more casual T-shirt and jeans.

Hilton can often be seen in chic ensembles worn with ballet flats. Oftentimes, she wears pairs from her own sustainable French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection—which are quite affordable, with all styles retailing under $250. The line was Hilton’s latest foray into design, following her past collections of handbags, clothing, and jewelry.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton on the red carpet at the “This Is Paris” premiere. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Outside of her own high-fashion flats, Hilton regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels like Chanel, Prada, and Valentino. When off-duty, she can be spotted in similarly chic sneakers by Adidas, Tory Burch, and more fashion-forward brands.

