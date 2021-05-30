Nicky Hilton Wears the Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Outfit in Head-to-Toe Stars and Stripes

Patriotic, but make it fashion.
Nicky Hilton served up major outfit inspiration for Memorial Day weekend in a photo posted to her Instagram on Friday. The entrepreneur showed off a festive-chic look wearing the Saint Laurent Flag Jacquard Sweater. The red, white and blue sweater tastefully pays homage to the American flag and is currently sold out across retailers.
She styled the statement knit with a pair of cuffed denim shorts in a dark blue wash. While keeping her accessories minimal, she continued the theme of her look by sporting the Amanda sneakers in the Wine Stripes colorway from her Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection.
Featuring a rounded toe and wine-colored laces, the low-top shoes are part of Hilton’s sustainable collection created in partnership with the retailer. They’re crafted from 100% recycled materials with a vegan microfiber lining. The sneakers retail for $165 on frenchsoleshoes.com.
Beyond classic low-top sneakers from her own collection, Hilton has long embraced trendy retro-inspired sneaker silhouettes. On Jan. 15, she styled Tory Burch’s Tory Sneakers with a white knit turtleneck sweater, blue jeans a camel-colored wool coat and structured sherpa handbag while taking a stroll through SoHo with her daughter.
When she is not wearing sneakers, the socialite is often spotted in various colorways of the ballet flats from her Nicky Hilton x French Sole line.
Embrace Hilton’s colorful shoe choice — perfect to wear for patriotic holidays and beyond — with similar options available below.
