Nicky Hilton Is Sleek for Fall in a Quilted Jacket and Slingback Stilettos

Nicky Hilton makes a patterned jacket look effortlessly chic.

The socialite and businesswoman was spotted while out and about in New York this afternoon. Hilton went sleek and chic in a black and white houndstooth patterned coat that featured puffer-like quilting strewn throughout the piece. She paired the statement-making jacket with a pair of fitted black bottoms. Also, Hilton accessorized the ensemble with a black Birkin bag that elevated the outfit.

Nicky Hilton wears a patterned jacket in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s black mules. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

For the shoes, Hilton slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps from Dior that matched the vibe and aesthetic of the moment.

When it comes to Hilton’s signature fashion style, it truly marries being refined with luxury and high fashion. Her Instagram feed shows her in garments like flowy dresses, printed suiting, cozy outerwear, fluffy sweater and intricate swimwear. For shoes, she usually pops on silhouettes like sharp pumps, sweet mules, sleek sandals and functional flats. On red carpets, Hilton often opts for beautiful creations from brands like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Alberta Ferreti.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. She has also created her own venture within the industry by collaborating with Linea Pelle her own line of handbags in 2015.

Put on a pair of black pointed-toe mules and elevate your outfits with a classy twist inspired by Nicky Hilton.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Bing 100 Black Mesh and Suede Mules with Crystal Strap, $975.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

