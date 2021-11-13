Nicky Hilton Matches Sister Paris In Hot Pink Pumps at Festival-Themed Wedding After Party

Hilton at the Santa Monica Pier Friday night for sister Paris's wedding after party.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton put on her party pumps Friday night for one of the biggest social events of the season: her sister Paris Hilton‘s wedding after party, held at the Santa Monica Pier Friday night.

The after party was not your typical wedding affair. Instead, the event was themed as a star-studded miniature festival, complete with bumper cars, a rollercoaster and Santa Monica Pier games. While the event was far more casual than your typical wedding event, both Hilton sisters brought statement looks.

While Paris stepped out in a head-to-toe pink look (complete with tutu dress, veil and platform boots), Nicky sported a mini dress in a very-’80s graphic print. The common accessory? Hot pink shoes. Nicky chose a pair in a very classic — and Barbie-esque — stiletto pump silhouette.

Nicky Hilton arriving at sister Paris Hilton’s wedding after party on Santa Monica Pier November 12, 2021. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Whereas Paris’s style is typically all about bright colors, feather and bedazzled outfits/accessories, sister Nicky’s looks are always a bit more demure — but no less stylish. Hilton’s aesthetic is the epitome of luxury fashion that features a soft, feminine touch. Her instagram feed shows her styling knit sweaters, cozy outerwear, flowy dresses with point-toe points and flats, from brands such as Alice + Olivia, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Rents and Valentino.

Nicky Hilton in a campaign for her new fall ’21 collection with French Sole. CREDIT: Camraface

Both sisters look to mom Kathy Hilton as style inspiration, even borrowing clothes and accessories from the elder Hilton’s Bel Air closet. While all three Hiltons have lengthy resumes in the fashion industry, Nicky’s current partnership with French Sole makes here the reigning shoe queen of the family.

Pump it up with these hot pink pump options.

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $89.99