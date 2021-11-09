Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo Twin in Fall-Ready Camel Hues and Bold Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo shared a matching moment this week while on a shopping trip.

The stylish duo posed for a mirror selfie at a Max Mara boutique, where they twinned in camel hues—a classic staple fall color. Hilton wore the Italian brand’s relaxed suiting and a dark printed top, creating a streamlined ’70s look. Palermo donned a caramel knee-length pencil skirt and the luxury label’s $945 wool and cashmere sweater with swirling “1951” graphics for a cozy monochrome approach. Both outfits featured chic and minimalist accessories, with Hilton wearing a link necklace and drop earrings while Palermo opted for a reptile-embossed brown handbag. “Fall uniform: camel hues,” Hilton captured the photo.

When it came to footwear, the pair also wore heels that brought distinctly different elements to their looks. The French Sole designer wore a pair of brown leather loafers, which appeared to feature rounded toes, stitch detailing and metallic ball accents as well as thick wooden heels. Meanwhile, Palermo packed a punch in sharp red pumps, with pointed toes and thin straps tied in bows around her ankles—plus heels that appeared to be at least 3 inches tall. Though their shoes varied, both stars’ heels showed how a simple change of footwear can elevate the most neutral colors of the season.

Camel hues have been trending this season, as the tone is one of fall’s top seasonal trends. In addition to Palermo and Hilton, stars like Dakota Johnson, Chiara Ferragni and Kate Middleton have also worn camel-toned outerwear in recent weeks.

Vibrant pumps like Palermo’s have also been popular this fall, now that live events have returned and there’s a renewed desire to dress up. Colorful pointed-toe heels have become one of the top footwear trends of the season, often including stiletto heels. Aside from the “The City” star, celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Khloe Kardashian and Meghan Markle have also worn bright Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels this season.

