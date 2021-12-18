Nicky Hilton Goes Shopping in Adorable Teddy Bear Loafers She Designed With French Sole

Nicky Hilton was seen out shopping in New York today dressed in a cozy but casual ensemble.

The businesswoman-designer was wrapped up in an oversized, tan coat that hangs around her frame in a boxy way. Thick coats are smart choices for those chilly days in the city. Hilton paired the large coat with skinny jeans and a cream turtleneck. The layering of the turtleneck with such a protective coat provided Hilton with extra warmth while giving the look dimension. The hues throughout the ensemble had a neutral color palette fit for winter.

Nicky Hilton wears French Sole x Nicky Hilton’s Teddy loafers shopping at Loro Piana store on Madison Avenue on Dec. 17, 2021 in New York. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

On her feet, Hilton had on a beige pair of flats from Nicky Hilton x French Sole. The Teddy style features a faux shearling footbed and soft suede. It’s no surprise that she chose a style of her own design. Hilton debuted her capsule collection with French Sole in February 2019.

Hilton accessorized with a highly coveted Hermes bag. The bags like the one Hilton holds have garnered a mass following and have a high resale value. The large bag had silver buckles and a tassel. The tone of the bag and the coat were quite similar, creating cohesion effortlessly.

The extensive popularity of the Y2K movement has created a frenzy over tiny bags, which can be functional and fashionable for a girl on the go like Hilton.

