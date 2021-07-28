Nicky Hilton Is Breezy for Summer in Matching Floral Dress and Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton showed how to effortlessly match patterns in a breezy summer look on Tuesday.

The socialite stepped out in New York City for a walk yesterday afternoon, wearing a lightweight white dress. The piece’s blue floral print made it instantly elegant, in addition to its ruffled shoulders. Hilton kept the rest of her accessories chic and simple with a silver chain bracelet and ring, as well as a pair of clear-rimmed sunglasses.

She also carried a vintage mint green Balenciaga City satchel with black hardware, which added an element of edge and nostalgia to her outfit. A similar forest green Neo style retails for $2,250 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Nicky Hilton takes a walk in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton takes a walk in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Hilton wore a pair of floral sneakers that matched her dress. The kicks boasted white canvas uppers, as well as a light blue floral print and matching blue laces. They perfectly complemented Hilton’s dress with their classic nature and color palette, creating a monochrome printed effect.

Similar style pairings with single colors or prints have become an effortless formula for a streamlined look this season, favored by stars like Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez.

Nicky Hilton takes a walk in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hilton’s sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hilton can often be seen in chic ensembles worn with ballet flats. Oftentimes, she wears pairs from her own sustainable French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection — which are quite affordable, with all styles retailing under $250. The line was Hilton’s latest foray into design, following her past collections of handbags, clothing, and jewelry.

Nicky Hilton takes a walk in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Outside of her own stylish flats, Hilton wears minimalist sandals during the summer — such as the chic T-bar style she donned for a vacation to Rome earlier this month. She regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels like Chanel, Prada, and Valentino. When off-duty, she can be spotted in similarly chic sneakers by Adidas, Tory Burch, and more fashion-forward brands.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Vintage Old Skool sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ted Baker Faithh sneakers, $153 (was $190).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Keswick sneakers, $158.

