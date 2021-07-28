Nicky Hilton Is Breezy for Summer in Matching Floral Dress and Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Nicky Hilton showed how to effortlessly match patterns in a breezy summer look on Tuesday.
The socialite stepped out in New York City for a walk yesterday afternoon, wearing a lightweight white dress. The piece’s blue floral print made it instantly elegant, in addition to its ruffled shoulders. Hilton kept the rest of her accessories chic and simple with a silver chain bracelet and ring, as well as a pair of clear-rimmed sunglasses.
She also carried a vintage mint green Balenciaga City satchel with black hardware, which added an element of edge and nostalgia to her outfit. A similar forest green Neo style retails for $2,250 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.
On the footwear front, Hilton wore a pair of floral sneakers that matched her dress. The kicks boasted white canvas uppers, as well as a light blue floral print and matching blue laces. They perfectly complemented Hilton’s dress with their classic nature and color palette, creating a monochrome printed effect.
Similar style pairings with single colors or prints have become an effortless formula for a streamlined look this season, favored by stars like Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez.
Hilton can often be seen in chic ensembles worn with ballet flats. Oftentimes, she wears pairs from her own sustainable French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection — which are quite affordable, with all styles retailing under $250. The line was Hilton’s latest foray into design, following her past collections of handbags, clothing, and jewelry.
Outside of her own stylish flats, Hilton wears minimalist sandals during the summer — such as the chic T-bar style she donned for a vacation to Rome earlier this month. She regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals by top labels like Chanel, Prada, and Valentino. When off-duty, she can be spotted in similarly chic sneakers by Adidas, Tory Burch, and more fashion-forward brands.
