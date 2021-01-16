Nicky Hilton Gives A Lesson On Cool Mom Style The Perfect Winter Uniform & ’70s-Inspired Sneakers

While taking a Friday stroll through SoHo, Nicky Hilton mastered her off-duty ensemble and teamed cold-weather staples with an elevated pair of color-blocked sneakers.

Nicky Hilton in New York City with her daughter on Jan. 15. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The fashion entrepreneur wore an oatmeal-hued turtleneck sweater with a pair of cropped blue jeans in a medium wash, layered with a camel coat in a knee-length and double-breasted silhouette. The French Sole collaborator accessorized the outfit with the Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag. With an on-trend sherpa construction, this handbag retails for $698 and is available for purchase on toryburch.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Tory Sneakers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

For footwear, Hilton completed the look with a pair of the Tory Sneakers also from Tory Burch. These ’70s-inspired track sneakers feature warm-toned suede and textile uppers with the brand’s double “T” logo in white alongside the sides, lace-up vamps, and flexible soles. They retail for $228 and are available for purchase on nordstrom.com.

Known for her classic aesthetic, the socialite frequently styles luxurious and statement outerwear with timeless sneakers for a cool everyday look. One of her most worn pairs is the ’90s-inspired Adidas Originals Gazelle Foundation sneakers – further confirming her affinity for retro casual footwear.

They feature the brand’s iconic three-stripe design, these sneakers offer a leather construction with a black background color and white-hued accents. The low-top shoes also offer a cushioned tongue and collar, lace-up detailing on the vamp, and gold foil accents on both the tongue and heel tab to complete their ’90s-inspired aesthetic. These timeless sneakers retail for $80 and are available for purchase on selfridges.com.

In December, she teamed the shoes with a leopard dress and leather jacket for a New Year’s Eve hike with her husband, James Rothschild, in Joshua Tree, Calif. Earlier in the same month, the 37-year-old styled these same Adidas sneakers with a Max Mara brown teddy coat, a black and white striped sweater, and completed the look with her black Hermès Birkin handbag.

Hilton regularly selects luxury footwear options from designers such as Prada, Chanel, and Valentino.

However, Hilton also frequently pairs her everyday outfits with her affordable ballet flats from her French Sole x Nicky Hilton collection. Every pair is under $250.

Hilton spoke with FN at the time of her French Sole collection debut. “This was the missing link,” she said at the time. “It was a fun experience that was completely new and different compared to clothing. If I want to put a bow on a shoe, I can [choose] from thousands. The options are endless.”

